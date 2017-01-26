Over 1 in 10 youngsters 'return to live with parents'

Rome

Rome, January 26 - Over one in 10 Italian young people who leave home end up going back to living with their parents or their in-laws, research institute Eurispes said Thursday in its 2017 report on the state of the nation - Rapporto Italia. It said 13.8% went back with their parents or in-laws because they cannot afford to pay the rent on a flat or a mortgage. "Many have had to use anti-crisis strategies like returning home with their parents," the report said.

