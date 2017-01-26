Canzio calls for same-sex couples adoption law (2)

Rome, January 26 - The first president of the Supreme Cassation court, Giovanni Canzio, said Thursday that Italy's top appellate court "can't and doesn't mean to back out of protecting the fundamental rights of the person", following "the criteria of the best interest of minors" in cases regarding children and same-sex couples, while at the same time calling for legislation on the issue. Leaving the solution of ethical-social matters exclusively to courts "is not the preferable path", the judge said, calling for clear and explicit legislation on the issue of adoption and children by same-sex couples. A civil unions law approved last year explicitly forbids partners in a civil union, including same-sex couples, from entering into legitimizing adoptions. However, it also says that "current adoption norms remain applicable", giving courts leeway to allow stepchild adoptions on a case-by-case basis.