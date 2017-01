FCA adjusted net profit 2.5 bn euros in 2016, up 47%

Turin, January 26 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) reported that its adjusted net profit increased 47% to 2.516 billion euros in 2016. It said net profit was 1.814 billion, a big increase from 93 million euros in 2015. The Italian-American carmaker said adjusted EBIT increased 26% to 6.056 billion euros, with all segments profitable and improving year-on-year.