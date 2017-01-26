Senate committees approve civil protection bill

Rome, January 26 - The Senate's Constitutional Affairs and Environment Committees have approved a reform of the civil protection department, Democratic Party (PD) Senator Stefano Vaccari said Thursday. The draft legislation now goes back to the Lower House over a change regarding the "introduction of a clause on the invariance of expenditure", said Vaccari, who is the PD's whip in the Senate's Environment Committee. The reform is aimed at improving and streamlining the civil protection's interventions at a national and local level in the event of natural disasters by reorganizing emergency, rescue and assistance operations.