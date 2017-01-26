Grillo says he's supporting probed Rome Mayor Raggi

Rome, January 26 - Beppe Grillo, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), expressed his support Thursday for Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi after she was put under investigation over an appointment. "Virginia Raggi carried out the duties given by our ethical code... informing the movement and the citizens quickly of the summons she received the other day," Grillo wrote on his blog. "(Raggi) is serene and I can only be close to her in a moment that I understand is very difficult in human terms".