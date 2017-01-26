Rome

Grillo says he's supporting probed Rome Mayor Raggi

M5S leader says first citizen respected code of conduct

Grillo says he's supporting probed Rome Mayor Raggi

Rome, January 26 - Beppe Grillo, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), expressed his support Thursday for Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi after she was put under investigation over an appointment. "Virginia Raggi carried out the duties given by our ethical code... informing the movement and the citizens quickly of the summons she received the other day," Grillo wrote on his blog. "(Raggi) is serene and I can only be close to her in a moment that I understand is very difficult in human terms".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sparatoria a Giostra: due feriti

Padre e figlio feriti a Giostra

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

di Armando Scuteri

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Acqua, domani disagi e scuole chiuse

Acqua, oggi disagi e scuole chiuse

Far West sul Viale Giostra

Far West sul Viale Giostra

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive