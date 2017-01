Adequate system to crack down on terror needed -Canzio

Rome, January 26 - Supreme Cassation Court First President Giovanni Canzio on Thursday said "adequate policing and prevention measures" are necessary to fight the "terrible threat" posed by international terrorism. He also urged for improved coordination of investigations at an international level with the creation of a European prosecution's office and an "effective repressive system" that could compare terrorist acts to crimes against humanity, at a ceremony to inaugurate the judicial year. Canzio also noted that improved conditions in prisons also help prevent radicalization.