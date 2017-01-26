More control on prosecutors' probes, Canzio says (2)

Rome
26/01/2017
Rome, January 26 - The first president of the Supreme Cassation Court, Giovanni Canzio, on Thursday endorsed tighter control on investigations carried out by State attorneys, criticizing them as too long and at the center of too much attention from the media. "The proposal to open some, significant windows of jurisdictional control on investigations should be considered, rather than providing for hierarchical or disciplinary initiatives," Canzio told a ceremony to open the judicial year. He also criticized probes as "already too long" and slammed the "distortions" of trials under too much media attention, fostered by the "marked self-involvement" of some State attorneys.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due
di Armando Scuteri
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online