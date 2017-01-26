More control on prosecutors' probes, Canzio says (2)

Rome, January 26 - The first president of the Supreme Cassation Court, Giovanni Canzio, on Thursday endorsed tighter control on investigations carried out by State attorneys, criticizing them as too long and at the center of too much attention from the media. "The proposal to open some, significant windows of jurisdictional control on investigations should be considered, rather than providing for hierarchical or disciplinary initiatives," Canzio told a ceremony to open the judicial year. He also criticized probes as "already too long" and slammed the "distortions" of trials under too much media attention, fostered by the "marked self-involvement" of some State attorneys.