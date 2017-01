Soccer: Juventus beat Milan to reach Italian Cup semis

Rome, January 26 - Holders Juventus are through to the Italian Cup semi-finals after being AC Milan 2-1 on Wednesday. First-half goals by Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic gave the hosts victory in a repeat of last season's final to set up a showdown with Inter Milan in the last four. Carlos Bacca pulled one back after the break and Milan managed to give Juve plenty of trouble despite having Manuel Locatelli sent off shortly after their goal for a second yellow card. Inter face Lazio and AS Roma take on second-tier Cesena in the other quarter-finals.