Rome is world's 13th most-visited city

Rome, January 26 - Rome is the world's 13th most-visited city according to the latest Euromonitor International data on the top 100 metropolises for tourists. The Italian capital moved up one place in the ranking with respect to last year. Milan, meanwhile, came 23rd and was the Italian city with the biggest tourism growth rate - up 17.9%. Venice and Florence were also in the top 100, which was headed by Hong Kong, followed by Bangkok and London.

