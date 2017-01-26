Italian embassy attackers in Libya 'linked to Haftar' (2)

(ANSAmed) - TUNIS, JANUARY 26 - Libya's RADA Special Deterrence Forces of the national unity government have released the names of three men suspected of taking part in a car bomb attack near the Italian embassy in Tripoli last Saturday, claiming they are tied to military strongman Khalifa Haftar. Two died and a third is reportedly on the run. The special forces' spokesman Ahmed Salem said Thursday that the three men were deployed in Haftar's Operation Dignity and that they wanted to strike the Italian embassy in Tripoli's Al Dahra district. Tahmed Salem was quoted as saying by the Libya Observer that the objective of the failed attack on the Italian embassy was a political one - ''compromising security in the capital''. He identified the attackers who died in the explosion as Milood Mazin and Hamza Abu Ajilah and a third suspect who is still on the run as Omer Kabout. Milood Mazin and Hamza Abu Ajilah allegedly had to park the car bomb near the embassy's protection wall and then get into Kabout's car. The spokesman also claimed that Kabout is a top officer taking part in Operation Dignity in western Libya who supervises secret meetings in Tripoli at his home in Airport Road. (ANSAmed)

