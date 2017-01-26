Milan

Pair investigated in Milan for threatening letters to VIPs

Police caught man and woman as they were sending letters

Pair investigated in Milan for threatening letters to VIPs

Milan, January 26 - Milan police on Thursday placed a man and a woman under investigation for allegedly defaming and threatening VIPs after they caught them red-handed as they were sending threat letters near a post office in the city's Basiglio district. The man, 71, from Milan, and the woman, 54, from Monza, were only identified by their initials, A.D. and T.D. respectively. They are accused of sending thousands of anonymous letters since 2014 to threaten and defame prominent politicians, entrepreneurs and athletes. Investigators searched their home in Rozzano, near Milan, and found 110 such letters, which also contained soiled toilet paper and had stamps from foreign countries including Azerbaijan and Bhutan.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sparatoria a Giostra: due feriti

Padre e figlio feriti a Giostra

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

di Armando Scuteri

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Acqua, domani disagi e scuole chiuse

Acqua, oggi disagi e scuole chiuse

Far West sul Viale Giostra

Far West sul Viale Giostra

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive