Pair investigated in Milan for threatening letters to VIPs

Milan, January 26 - Milan police on Thursday placed a man and a woman under investigation for allegedly defaming and threatening VIPs after they caught them red-handed as they were sending threat letters near a post office in the city's Basiglio district. The man, 71, from Milan, and the woman, 54, from Monza, were only identified by their initials, A.D. and T.D. respectively. They are accused of sending thousands of anonymous letters since 2014 to threaten and defame prominent politicians, entrepreneurs and athletes. Investigators searched their home in Rozzano, near Milan, and found 110 such letters, which also contained soiled toilet paper and had stamps from foreign countries including Azerbaijan and Bhutan.