Penne (Pescara)

Final Rigopiano Hotel death toll stands at 29 (2)

Last two bodies retrieved by firefighters

Final Rigopiano Hotel death toll stands at 29 (2)

Penne (Pescara), August 26 - The last two bodies of people missing from the avalanche-hit Rigopiano Hotel near the Abruzzo town of Farindola were retrieved by firefighters in the night between Wednesday and Thursday, raising the final death toll from last week's disaster to 29. Eleven survived the disaster. Nine, including all four children at the four-star hotel, were pulled out alive from the rubble and snow by rescue teams. The other two survivors, chef Giampiero Parete and hotel employee Fabio Salzetta, were outside the hotel when it was hit by an avalanche, which followed an unprecedented snowfall that isolated the resort and four powerful earthquakes that shook central Italy early on Wednesday. According to the official list provided by rescue teams, 40 people were at the hotel, including 28 guests and 12 employees, when the avalanche dumped some 60,000 tons of snow and rocks on the resort.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sparatoria a Giostra: due feriti

Padre e figlio feriti a Giostra

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

di Armando Scuteri

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Acqua, domani disagi e scuole chiuse

Acqua, oggi disagi e scuole chiuse

Far West sul Viale Giostra

Far West sul Viale Giostra

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive