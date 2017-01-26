Final Rigopiano Hotel death toll stands at 29 (2)

Penne (Pescara), August 26 - The last two bodies of people missing from the avalanche-hit Rigopiano Hotel near the Abruzzo town of Farindola were retrieved by firefighters in the night between Wednesday and Thursday, raising the final death toll from last week's disaster to 29. Eleven survived the disaster. Nine, including all four children at the four-star hotel, were pulled out alive from the rubble and snow by rescue teams. The other two survivors, chef Giampiero Parete and hotel employee Fabio Salzetta, were outside the hotel when it was hit by an avalanche, which followed an unprecedented snowfall that isolated the resort and four powerful earthquakes that shook central Italy early on Wednesday. According to the official list provided by rescue teams, 40 people were at the hotel, including 28 guests and 12 employees, when the avalanche dumped some 60,000 tons of snow and rocks on the resort.