Italian state railways halves HSR commuter pass price hike

Rome, January 25 - Italian state railways on Wednesday halved the price hike for high-speed rail (HSR) commuter passes. The company will reimburse the difference in price for those who have already paid. The measure is one of first transitional measures to be brought in ahead of definitive solutions by June, when a technical meeting will be held. The measure came after FS CEO Renato Mazzoncini discussed the issue at a hearing in the Senate on Tuesday.