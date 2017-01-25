Rome

Italian state railways halves HSR commuter pass price hike

Reimbursements of difference for those who already paid

Italian state railways halves HSR commuter pass price hike

Rome, January 25 - Italian state railways on Wednesday halved the price hike for high-speed rail (HSR) commuter passes. The company will reimburse the difference in price for those who have already paid. The measure is one of first transitional measures to be brought in ahead of definitive solutions by June, when a technical meeting will be held. The measure came after FS CEO Renato Mazzoncini discussed the issue at a hearing in the Senate on Tuesday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

di Armando Scuteri

Nuova allerta meteo in Calabria

Nuova allerta meteo in Calabria

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Sparatoria a Giostra: due feriti

Padre e figlio feriti a Giostra

Acqua, domani disagi e scuole chiuse

Acqua, oggi disagi e scuole chiuse

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive