M5S wants House electoral law for Senate and spring vote

Rome, January 25 - The widely touted future premiership candidate of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and its House caucus leader said Wednesday that the House electoral law should be used in the Senate as well and that voting should be held in the spring. The statement, by M5S's Luigi Di Maio came in response to reporters' questions. He added that only "two days are needed to harmonize laws" and that "only M5S" of all parties can aspire to reaching 40% of votes, qualifying for a winner's bonus. "The next election will be between old and new parties, between us and them," he said.