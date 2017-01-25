Italian farmers fear Trump's protectionist policies

Rome
25/01/2017
Rome, January 25 - Policies under new American president Donald Trump are likely to jeopardize record-high Italian export levels towards the US, Italian farmers association Coldiretti warned on Wednesday. With a 2.6% increase and an overall value of 36.9 billion, Italian exports towards the US were at a record high in 2016. The US was Italy's top non-EU trade partner last year as well as the one with the largest positive trade balance at +23 billion, according to a Coldiretti analysis on the basis of national statistics institute ISTAT data on the possible effects of potentially more protectionist policies under the new president. Coldiretti noted that the US is a decisive market for Italian agrofood products, totaling an estimated 3.8 billion euros in exports in 2016. Wine accounted for 1.3 billion, followed by oil, cheeses and pasta, the association said.
