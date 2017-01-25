Italicum run-off KO'd, bonus OK'd (2)

Rome

Rome, January 25 - The Constitutional Court on Wednesday ruled a run-off envisaged in the Italicum election law was illegitimate. It ruled legitimate, on the other hand, a winner's bonus awarded to any party getting more than 40% of votes. The top court declared illegitimate a part of the Italicum allowing a list head elected in more than one constituency to choose the constituency he wanted to represent. The election law that emerges after the publication of the Constitutional Court's sentence on the Italicum law will be immediately applicable, the top court said in its ruling.

