Hotel Rigopiano death toll up to 25

Rome
25/01/2017
Rome, January 25 - The death toll from the Hotel Rigopiano disaster climbed to 25 on Wednesday when firefighters recovered the bodies of seven more victims. As a result, the number of people missing after an avalanche hit the Abruzzo mountain hotel a week ago has dropped to four. Eleven survived the disaster, including nine who were pulled out of the ruins by search teams.
