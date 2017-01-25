Vatican City

Women braver than men says pope

Judith 'led people to victory'

Vatican City, January 25 - Women are braver than men, Pope Francis said Wednesday. Speaking at his weekly general audience, the pope said "this is a thing of mine, an opinion of mine: women are more courageous than men", sparking a resounding round of applause. The pope cited the Biblical story of Judith who "led her people to victory...courageous in her faith and actions" in getting to Assyrian general Holofernes and beheading him, an act depicted by countless artists.

