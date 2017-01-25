New York

NY prosecutors drop charges against Lapo Elkann - source (2)

Case regarded fake kidnapping in November

New York, January 25 - New York prosecutors have decided to "drop charges" against Lapo Elkann after he was arrested in November for allegedly staging a fake kidnapping, an official at the Manhattan criminal court where a hearing was scheduled told ANSA on Wednesday. The Agnelli family heir would have risked between two and 10 years in prison if the case had gone forward. Lapo Elkann allegedly faking his own kidnapping in an attempt to get $10,000 from his family after running out of cash during a two-day binge of drugs and alcohol with a transgender escort, American media reported. The 39-year-old is the grandson of legendary Fiat chief Gianni Agnelli and a successful fashion businessman in his own right.

