Victim of acid attack by ex posts hospital photo

Rimini, January 25 - A 27-year-old who was disfigured in an acid attack on January 10, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, on Wednesday posted a photo on Facebook to thank those that have supported her in these days. The photo shows her hands forming a heart shape and a part of the bandages that cover her face. Gessica Notaro is a former Miss Italy finalist and model who worked with sea lions and dolphins at an aquarium in Rimini on Italy's Adriatic coast. "It is hard but I will make it with your help. I love you," she wrote. The police have arrested the model's former boyfriend Jorge Edson Tavares, 29, in connection with the assault. Notaro had reportedly taken out a harassment order against Tavares after the pair broke up. In less than 24 hours, the post received over 2,000 'likes' and hundreds of messages of encouragement and solidarity. "Gessica would like to dedicate this heart to the doctors, nurses and all the staff of the Bufalini hospital in Cesena, and thank once again all the friends and people who send her greetings every day and are standing by her side," her agent, Mauro Catalini, added to the post. The injuries caused by the acid are improving but Notaro will have to undergo several operations to reconstruct her skin in the places affected the worst: her forehead and left temple and her left eye, which she cannot see well from now.