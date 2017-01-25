Robbie Williams and Clean Bandit among Sanremo guests

Rome

Rome, January 25 - British singer Robbie Williams will be at a guest at this year's Sanremo Festival, which runs February 7-11. Formerly of the Take That boy band, Williams made a comeback in late 2016 with the album The Heavy Entertainment Show. He has sold 70 million albums, won 18 Brit Awards and was recently named Brits Music Icon. The popular British electronic music group Clean Bandit will also be present, as will the star acting couple Raoul Bova and Rocio Munoz Morales.

