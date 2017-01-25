Pope accepts resignation of Knights of Malta head

(supersedes previous) Vatican City, January 25 - Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the head of the Knights of Malta, Fra' Matthew Festing after a row over distributing condoms in Myanmar, the Vatican press office said on Wednesday. "Yesterday, January 24, Fra' Matthew Festing handed in his resignation during an audience with the Holy Father," the source said. "Today, January 25, the Holy Father accepted this resignation, expressing to Fra' Festing his appreciation and gratitude for his loyalty and devotion to the successor to Peter and readiness to humbly serve the good of the Order and the Church," the press office added. The Prince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM), commonly known as the Knights of Malta, must now present his resignation to its supreme council, which is due to meet on Saturday for this purpose. Festing was reportedly asked by the pope to resign in relation to the December ouster of SMOM grand chancellor, Albrecht Freiherr, over revelations that the order's charity arm had distributed condoms in Myanmar under his watch. Freiherr's dismissal was reportedly backed by the pope's envoy to the order, conservative Cardinal Raymond Burke, against Francis' advice. The ouster led to a period of internal division within the order, culminating in Festing's meeting with the pope on Tuesday. SMOM, the smallest sovereign State in the world, runs a large charity-hospital organization around the world, and has recently provided humanitarian aid for countless refugees and migrants. The Knights of Malta, as they are more widely known, were founded on the Mediterranean in the 11th century as a military religious order like the Templars. They were removed from Malta by Napoleon. Headquartered in Palazzo Malta in Rome, their mission is summed up in their motto: "Tuitio Fidei et Obsequium Pauperum"; protecting the Catholic Church and serving those in need.