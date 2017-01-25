Vatican City

Pope accepts resignation of Knights of Malta head

Festing steps down after chancellor's ouster in condoms row

Pope accepts resignation of Knights of Malta head

(supersedes previous) Vatican City, January 25 - Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the head of the Knights of Malta, Fra' Matthew Festing after a row over distributing condoms in Myanmar, the Vatican press office said on Wednesday. "Yesterday, January 24, Fra' Matthew Festing handed in his resignation during an audience with the Holy Father," the source said. "Today, January 25, the Holy Father accepted this resignation, expressing to Fra' Festing his appreciation and gratitude for his loyalty and devotion to the successor to Peter and readiness to humbly serve the good of the Order and the Church," the press office added. The Prince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM), commonly known as the Knights of Malta, must now present his resignation to its supreme council, which is due to meet on Saturday for this purpose. Festing was reportedly asked by the pope to resign in relation to the December ouster of SMOM grand chancellor, Albrecht Freiherr, over revelations that the order's charity arm had distributed condoms in Myanmar under his watch. Freiherr's dismissal was reportedly backed by the pope's envoy to the order, conservative Cardinal Raymond Burke, against Francis' advice. The ouster led to a period of internal division within the order, culminating in Festing's meeting with the pope on Tuesday. SMOM, the smallest sovereign State in the world, runs a large charity-hospital organization around the world, and has recently provided humanitarian aid for countless refugees and migrants. The Knights of Malta, as they are more widely known, were founded on the Mediterranean in the 11th century as a military religious order like the Templars. They were removed from Malta by Napoleon. Headquartered in Palazzo Malta in Rome, their mission is summed up in their motto: "Tuitio Fidei et Obsequium Pauperum"; protecting the Catholic Church and serving those in need.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

di Armando Scuteri

Nuova allerta meteo in Calabria

Nuova allerta meteo in Calabria

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Sparatoria a Giostra: due feriti

Padre e figlio feriti a Giostra

Acqua, domani disagi e scuole chiuse

Acqua, oggi disagi e scuole chiuse

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive