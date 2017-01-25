Rome

Mafia charge dropped for 1st Capital Mafia convict

Gammuto sentence cut, only corruption charge stands

Rome, January 25 - A Rome appeal court on Wednesday failed to uphold a mafia charge against Emilio Gammuto, the first person convicted in the so-called Capital Mafia case about an organization that allegedly muscled in on city contracts worth millions. The court upheld a corruption conviction but eliminated the aggravating factor of mafia methods and therefore reduced the sentence from five years, four months to three years. Gammuto worked for Salvatore Buzzi, the kingpin of several left-wing cooperatives who is at the centre of the case.

