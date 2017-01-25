EU plan to close Libya-Italy migrant route (2)

Plan to be presented in Malta on February 3

EU plan to close Libya-Italy migrant route (2)

(ANSAmed) - Brussels, January 25 - EU Foreign Affairs High Representative Federica Mogherini and the European Commission will present a plan to reduce the flow of migrants on the central Mediterranean route between Libya and Italy at an informal summit in Malta on February 3, the EC said Wednesday. It said the measures are focused on fighting human smuggling and trafficking networks, helping to manage migratory flows more effectively, continuing to save lives at sea and improving the living conditions of migrants and refugees in Libya and neighbouring countries. "Too many people are still dying in the Mediterranean," said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. "We have implemented actions to address the situation but we need to do more. "Today we are presenting possible short and medium term actions to address the flows to and from North Africa. First and foremost, stability in Libya and the region as a whole is required. "While continuing our support to this process, we can take forward actions to help make a difference, save lives and break the smugglers' and traffickers' business model - which will also impact the flows towards Europe".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

di Armando Scuteri

Nuova allerta meteo in Calabria

Nuova allerta meteo in Calabria

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Sparatoria a Giostra: due feriti

Padre e figlio feriti a Giostra

Acqua, domani disagi e scuole chiuse

Acqua, oggi disagi e scuole chiuse

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive