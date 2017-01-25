Naples

Over 60 Nola council workers probed for clocking-in fraud

Employees caught shopping, walking dog in work hours

Naples, January 25 - Investigators have notified 63 public employees in Nola, near Naples, that they have concluded a probe into them for suspected clocking-in fraud, sources said Tuesday. Carabinieri police documented over 400 episodes of alleged illegitimate absenteeism during the probe. Hidden cameras placed by the Carabinieri filmed employees clocking in for up to five of their colleagues. Some people were allegedly caught shopping or taking a dog for a walk during work hours.

