Italy seeks UNESCO status for Prosecco

Rome, January 25 - Italy is seeking to have the hills around the Veneto towns of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene where the world famous Prosecco sparkling wine is made put on UNESCO's world heritage list, ANSA sources said Wednesday. Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina has signed the dossier for the bid for UNESCO status, the sources said. The dossier will be examined by the Italian UNESCO Committee on Thursday, which will decide where to send to Paris the bid to be a UNESCO site by the end of 2018, the sources added.