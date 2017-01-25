Mattarella calls for coop to arrest Regeni killers

Rome, January 25 - President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday called for cooperation to bring to justice the killers of Italian researcher Giulio Regeni in Egypt. "Italy has mourned the killing of one of its studious young people, Giulio Regeni, without full light being shed on this tragic case for a year, despite the intense efforts of our judiciary and our diplomacy," Mattarella said on the first anniversary of Regeni's disappearance. "We call for broader and more effective cooperation so that the culprits are brought to justice".