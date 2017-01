Extra-EU exports down 1.2% in 2016

Rome, January 25 - Italian exports to non-EU countries decreased by 1.2% in 2016 with respect to 2015 while and imports decreased by 5.8%, ISTAT said on Wednesday. Italy had a trade surplus of 39.872 billion euros last year, compared to a surplus of 33.222 billion in 2015, the national statistics agency said. Excluding energy, the trade surplus was 65.579 billion euros, compared to 64.368 billion in 2015.