Rome

Renzi starts over with blog (2)

'Future, sooner or later, comes back' says ex-premier, PD chief

Rome, January 25 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Wednesday that he was making a fresh start with his blog. Renzi quit as the head of government in December when his flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum but he has stayed on as the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "The future, sooner or later, comes back," Renzi wrote, saying the blog will seek to "walk towards the future" by debating the European Union and the centre left. "The referendum defeat hurt us," Renzi admitted. "We wanted to make the country simpler and stronger with the reforms - it did not go well. "We wanted to cut hundreds of posts (for politicians) but, in the end, the only one that went was mine. "But that defeat belongs to the past too".

