Gentiloni says dams verified, no to danger rumours

Rome
25/01/2017
Rome, January 25 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday rejected speculation concerning the safety of dams in central Italy following recent earthquakes, saying they are checked regularly. "We worked to examine the state of the 40 dams in the earthquake zone, dams that are checked automatically every time a tremor greater than 4.0 in magnitude occurs," Gentiloni told a Senate hearing. "Hence they have been checked repeatedly over the last few months. You are aware of the meeting with (Infrastructure) Minister (Graziano) Delrio to confirm the situation around the Campotosto basin to prevent risks and also avoid the spread of uncontrolled rumours of exaggerated dangers," the premier added.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online