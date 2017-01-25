Gentiloni says dams verified, no to danger rumours

Rome, January 25 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday rejected speculation concerning the safety of dams in central Italy following recent earthquakes, saying they are checked regularly. "We worked to examine the state of the 40 dams in the earthquake zone, dams that are checked automatically every time a tremor greater than 4.0 in magnitude occurs," Gentiloni told a Senate hearing. "Hence they have been checked repeatedly over the last few months. You are aware of the meeting with (Infrastructure) Minister (Graziano) Delrio to confirm the situation around the Campotosto basin to prevent risks and also avoid the spread of uncontrolled rumours of exaggerated dangers," the premier added.