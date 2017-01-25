Rome

Gentiloni says dams verified, no to danger rumours

Dams checked after every quake measuring over 4.0 magnitude

Gentiloni says dams verified, no to danger rumours

Rome, January 25 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday rejected speculation concerning the safety of dams in central Italy following recent earthquakes, saying they are checked regularly. "We worked to examine the state of the 40 dams in the earthquake zone, dams that are checked automatically every time a tremor greater than 4.0 in magnitude occurs," Gentiloni told a Senate hearing. "Hence they have been checked repeatedly over the last few months. You are aware of the meeting with (Infrastructure) Minister (Graziano) Delrio to confirm the situation around the Campotosto basin to prevent risks and also avoid the spread of uncontrolled rumours of exaggerated dangers," the premier added.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

di Armando Scuteri

Nuova allerta meteo in Calabria

Nuova allerta meteo in Calabria

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Sparatoria a Giostra: due feriti

Padre e figlio feriti a Giostra

Acqua, domani disagi e scuole chiuse

Acqua, oggi disagi e scuole chiuse

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive