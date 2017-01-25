Soccer: Napoli first to reach Italian Cup semis

Rome, January 25 - Spanish forward Jose Callejon headed home in the second half to give Napoli a 1-0 win over Fiorentina on Tuesday and make them the first team to reach the Italian Cup semi-finals. The victory sets up a tie with holders Juventus or AC Milan, who meet in Turin later on Wednesday. Inter face Lazio and AS Roma take on second-tier Cesena in the other quarter-finals.