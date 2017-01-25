Rome

Soccer: Napoli first to reach Italian Cup semis

1-0 win over Fiorentina sets up meeting with Juve or Milan

Soccer: Napoli first to reach Italian Cup semis

Rome, January 25 - Spanish forward Jose Callejon headed home in the second half to give Napoli a 1-0 win over Fiorentina on Tuesday and make them the first team to reach the Italian Cup semi-finals. The victory sets up a tie with holders Juventus or AC Milan, who meet in Turin later on Wednesday. Inter face Lazio and AS Roma take on second-tier Cesena in the other quarter-finals.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

di Armando Scuteri

Nuova allerta meteo in Calabria

Nuova allerta meteo in Calabria

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Sparatoria a Giostra: due feriti

Padre e figlio feriti a Giostra

Acqua, domani disagi e scuole chiuse

Acqua, oggi disagi e scuole chiuse

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive