Soccer: Napoli first to reach Italian Cup semis

Rome
25/01/2017
Rome, January 25 - Spanish forward Jose Callejon headed home in the second half to give Napoli a 1-0 win over Fiorentina on Tuesday and make them the first team to reach the Italian Cup semi-finals. The victory sets up a tie with holders Juventus or AC Milan, who meet in Turin later on Wednesday. Inter face Lazio and AS Roma take on second-tier Cesena in the other quarter-finals.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online