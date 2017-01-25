Rome

Govt does not fear truth on rescue efforts –Gentiloni

PM rejects search for scapegoats or avengers

Govt does not fear truth on rescue efforts –Gentiloni

Rome, January 25 - The government does not fear the truth concerning rescue efforts in the wake of recent earthquakes and a killer avalanche in central Italy, Premier Paolo Gentiloni told the Senate on Wednesday. "Should there have been delays and responsibilities, they will be brought to light by judicial inquiries," Gentiloni said. "The government does not fear the truth, which is needed to do better and not to poison the wells. I agree with the search for truth but not the desire for scapegoats and avengers, in part because history is quick to transform avengers into scapegoats," he added.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

di Armando Scuteri

Nuova allerta meteo in Calabria

Nuova allerta meteo in Calabria

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Sparatoria a Giostra: due feriti

Padre e figlio feriti a Giostra

Acqua, domani disagi e scuole chiuse

Acqua, oggi disagi e scuole chiuse

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive