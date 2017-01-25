Govt does not fear truth on rescue efforts –Gentiloni

Rome, January 25 - The government does not fear the truth concerning rescue efforts in the wake of recent earthquakes and a killer avalanche in central Italy, Premier Paolo Gentiloni told the Senate on Wednesday. "Should there have been delays and responsibilities, they will be brought to light by judicial inquiries," Gentiloni said. "The government does not fear the truth, which is needed to do better and not to poison the wells. I agree with the search for truth but not the desire for scapegoats and avengers, in part because history is quick to transform avengers into scapegoats," he added.