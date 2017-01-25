Govt to verify reasons for power outages - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, January 25 - The government will look into the reasons for the blackout experienced by 177,000 people in the wake of last Wednesday's earthquakes and heavy snowfall in central Italy, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday. "At the height of the crisis on January 19, the number of users not connected to the grid reached the considerable number of 177,000, while now only a few hundred in the Teramo area are still without power," Gentiloni told the Senate. "It is right that the government should verify to what extent (the blackout) was due to the exceptional circumstances and to what extent these highlighted more general problems of maintenance," he said.