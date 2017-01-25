Rome

Gentiloni proud of rescuers, every effort for Rigopiano (2)

Premier praises human, organizational, technical work

Gentiloni proud of rescuers, every effort for Rigopiano (2)

Rome, January 25 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni expressed pride in Italy's emergency and rescue services on Wednesday following the recent emergencies caused by snow and earthquakes in central Italy and said "every effort" had been made to save lives after the Hotel Rigopiano in Abruzzo was hit by an avalanche. "We are proud of our rescuers, they are exemplary Italian citizens," Gentiloni said as he reported to the Senate on the situation in central Italy. "The gratitude to the 11,000 people who have intervened to save lives must be strong and unanimous... "I think every effort possible has been made to try to save the missing people (at Rigopiano) from the human, organizational and technical point of view". Pescara investigators are probing why appeals for help from the hotel before and after the avalanche were apparently underestimated. The disaster has claimed 23 lives and six people are missing.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

di Armando Scuteri

Nuova allerta meteo in Calabria

Nuova allerta meteo in Calabria

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta: traffico droga dal Sudamerica, 54 fermi

'Ndrangheta: traffico droga dal Sudamerica, 54 fermi

45enne ucciso a colpi di pistola

45enne ucciso a colpi di pistola

di Armando Scuteri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive