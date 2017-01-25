Gentiloni proud of rescuers, every effort for Rigopiano

Rome, January 25 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni expressed pride in Italy's emergency and rescue services on Wednesday following the recent emergencies caused by snow and earthquakes in central Italy and said "every effort" had been made to save lives after the Hotel Rigopiano in Abruzzo was hit by an avalanche. "We are proud of our rescuers, they are exemplary Italian citizens," Gentiloni said as he reported to the Senate on the situation in central Italy. "The gratitude to the 11,000 people who have intervened to save lives must be strong and unanimous".