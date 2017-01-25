Gentiloni 'close' to Regeni family, committed to truth (2)

Trieste, January 25 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday expressed his support for the family of murdered Italian researcher Giulio Regeni on the first anniversary of his disappearance in Egypt and said his government was determined to get to the truth. "One year since the horrible death of Giulio Regeni. Close to the family," Gentiloni said on his Twitter account. "Commitment with the judiciary to obtain #truthforgiulioregeni (#veritapergiulioregeni)". The 28-year-old went missing in the Egyptian capital on January 25, 2016, the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman Hosni Mubarak. His severely tortured, mutilated body was found on February 3 in a ditch on the city's outskirts. Egypt has denied speculation its security forces, who are frequently accused of brutally repressing opposition, were involved in the death of the Cambridge doctoral student. Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano also pledged to continue to seek the truth over Regeni's torture and murder. "The same sadness and pain one year on. #veritapergiulioregeni: we continue to seek it. We will not settle for anything but the truth," Alfano said in a Tweet.