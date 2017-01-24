State railways weigh commuter options after price hike

Rome, January 24 - The CEO of Italian state railways company on Tuesday raised the issue of using the country's high speed rail network for commuters with train passes. Speaking in the Senate, Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) CEO Renato Mazzoncini said that "serious talks should begin with the ministry and regional governments" to discuss the possibility. The proposal was made to solve the problem of price hikes for HSR lines. Mazzoncini said that he had discussed the matter with the country's transportation minister.