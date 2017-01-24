Rome

Raggi probed in Marra brother appointment case (2)

Raggi probed in Marra brother appointment case (2)

Rome, January 24 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi is under investigation in a probe into the appointment as city tourism department head of Renato Marra, brother of her former righthand man, Raffaele Marra, arrested for suspected corruption last month, judicial sources said Tuesday. Raggi said after being summoned that she had informed the head of her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), comedian Beppe Grillo, her conscience was "clear" and she had "complete" faith in the justice system. "We are ready, as always, to collaborate fully with the magistracy," she said. The M5S previously required probed members to step down but has recently softened that stance to weighing possible charges on a case-by-case basis.

