BT stock drops 20% on Italian 'improper practices'

Rome
24/01/2017
Rome, January 24 - Shares in British Telecom dropped 20% on the London bourse Tuesday, after BT announced writedowns three times larger than expected on accounting errors in its Italian business that originally emerged last October. BT increased its initial write-down estimate of 145 million pounds to 530 million pounds, reducing estimates on profit, revenue, and cash flow. "We are deeply disappointed with the improper practices which we have found in our Italian business," said BT Group CEO Gavin Patterson, calling it "an extremely serious matter".
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due
di Armando Scuteri
Condannato a 11 anni Francantonio Genovese
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online