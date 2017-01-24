Cinema: Rosi dedicates Oscar nod to Lampedusa (3)

Rome, January 24 - 'Fuocoammare' director Gianfranco Rosi said Tuesday the news of his documentary getting an Oscar nod gave him a "thrill, this has been a wonderful year". He said from Tokyo, where he is promoting the film, that "taking Lampedusa to Hollywood is a very beautiful thing". Rosi said "I didn't believe any more because of all the predictions, I knew it would be a battle until the end, nothing could be taken for granted." Golden Bear winner 'Fuocoammare' ('Fire at the Sea'), was shot on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa during the European migrant crisis, and sets the migrants' dangerous Mediterranean crossing against a background of the ordinary life of the islanders. Its four rivals for the best doc gong are I Am Not Your Negro, Life Animated, OJ: Made in America, and 13th. Only one of them, Life Animated, is not about Afro-Americans or, like 'Fuocoammare', Africa, Rosi noted. He said this was "also a response from the Academy to Trump who wants to build walls instead". Rosi said some of the strongest reactions to his film had come in America, for the "transversal nature of the story." The filmmaker said, for instance, that "the deserts of California are like the Mediterranean, they are graveyards. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said "Italy is proud to be represented on the international scene by such a beautiful and profound film". The head of cinema group ANICA, Francesco Rutelli, said the nomination was "a right and deserved recognition for a protagonist of Italian documentaries and cinema". The Oscars will be held on February 26.