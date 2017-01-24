Rome prosecutors cite progress in Regeni case (2)

Rome, January 24 - Significant progress has been made in the Giulio Regeni kidnapping, murder and torture case since September, sources at the Rome prosecutor's office said on Tuesday. Regeni, a Cambridge university researcher, disappeared on January 25, 2016 in Cairo. His mutilated, tortured body was found in a ditch on the road to Alexandria on February 3. The sources said that the major turning point had come in September, when most of the documents requested by the office had been handed over. Following a standoff between Rome prosecutors and their Egyptian counterparts in April, the two offices began working together more closely in September. The latest documents sent from Cairo were from only a few days ago: the statements of two police officers who had followed Regeni between December 2015 and January 2016 after a report filed by unionist Mohamed Abdallah and statements by the colonel who conducted the March 24, 2017 search of the apartment of the sister of a member of the group of kidnappers killed in a shootout (Egyptians had initially thought that they had been behind the researcher's murder). Several of Regeni's personal belongings - including his student cards, credit cards, mobile phones and wallets - were found at the woman's home, according to the Egyptian authorities.