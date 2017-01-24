Palermo

Mafia mayor's son Ciancimino arrested after pardon revoked

Sentenced to 3 years for possession of explosives

Mafia mayor's son Ciancimino arrested after pardon revoked

Palermo, January 24 - Palermo police on Tuesday arrested Massimo Ciancimino, son of a mayor sentenced for mafia ties and major witness in a trial on 'mafia-state' dealings. Vito Ciancimino's son Massimo, sentenced on Monday to three years in prison for possession of explosives, had a pardon revoked that had been granted to him after being sentenced to two years and eight months for money laundering in 2011. He will now have to serve both sentences. The latest sentence has been upheld in the Court of Cassation. It is not yet clear how long he will have to stay in prison, since the time he spent in precautionary custody will be subtracted. Ciancimino is also on trial for slander in Caltanissetta and for supporting a mafia-related association in Palermo as part of the 'mafia-state' dealings.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

di Armando Scuteri

Condannato Francantonio Genovese

Condannato a 11 anni Francantonio Genovese

di Nuccio Anselmo

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Nuova allerta meteo in Calabria

Nuova allerta meteo in Calabria

Armi e munizioni, 7 arresti a Gioia Tauro

Armi e munizioni, sette arresti a Gioia Tauro

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive