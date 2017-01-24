Mafia mayor's son Ciancimino arrested after pardon revoked

Palermo, January 24 - Palermo police on Tuesday arrested Massimo Ciancimino, son of a mayor sentenced for mafia ties and major witness in a trial on 'mafia-state' dealings. Vito Ciancimino's son Massimo, sentenced on Monday to three years in prison for possession of explosives, had a pardon revoked that had been granted to him after being sentenced to two years and eight months for money laundering in 2011. He will now have to serve both sentences. The latest sentence has been upheld in the Court of Cassation. It is not yet clear how long he will have to stay in prison, since the time he spent in precautionary custody will be subtracted. Ciancimino is also on trial for slander in Caltanissetta and for supporting a mafia-related association in Palermo as part of the 'mafia-state' dealings.