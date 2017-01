Generali stock gains 8.2%

Milan, January 24 - The share price of Italian insurer Generali gained 8.2% in heavy trading Tuesday. On Monday Generali said that it had acquired around 3% in Intesa Sanpaolo, which was seen as a defensive move to prevent the bank buying a major stake in it. Media had reported that Intesa had its sights on Generali, possibly in view of a deal with German insurer Allianz. Intesa fell 4.4% Tuesday.