New York

Marchionne welcomes Trump's plans to boost business (3)

FCA has invested over $9.6 bn in U.S. since 2009

New York, January 24 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) CEO Sergio Marchionne said after meeting Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday that he had "appreciated the president's attention in making the United States a great place to do business". He said "we look forward to working with Trump and members of Congress to strengthen the American manufacturing industry". FCA has invested more than $9.6 billion in the US since 2009 and has created 25,000 new jobs. FCA jumped 6.3% on the Milan bourse after Trump promised support and deregulation for big auto after meeting Marchionne and the CEOs of Ford and General Motors. Environmentalism is out of control, Trump told the heads of the three biggest US carmakers. "I'm broadly an environmentalist," said Trump, "but the existing rules are not OK, in some cases they're absolutely crazy". Trump said the rules were a brake on the industry's growth and therefore US economic growth as a whole. "The US needs a strong push to build factories in the country", Trump told the CEOs, vowing to cut regulations and taxes. "We want to make the United States a good place for businesses, turning it from a very inhospitable place...to a very hospitable place," Trump told Marchionne of FCA, Mark Fields of Ford and Mary Barra of GM. He said he would start with environmental regulations, which are "out of control". Then , he said, "We'll shorten the process to obtain permits" for new factories. "You'll either get or not get the permits, you'll find out fast".

