Cinema: Rosi dedicates Oscar nod to Lampedusa (2)

Rome, January 24 - 'Fuocoammare' director Gianfranco Rosi said Tuesday the news of his documentary getting an Oscar nod gave him a "thrill, this has been a wonderful year". He said from Tokyo, where he is promoting the film, that "taking Lampedusa to Hollywood is a very beautiful thing". Rosi said "I didn't believe any more because of all the predictions, I knew it would be a battle until the end, nothing could be taken for granted." Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said "Italy is proud to be represented on the international scene by such a beautiful and profound film". The head of cinema group ANICA, Francesco Rutelli, said the nomination was "a right and deserved recognition for a protagonist of Italian documentaries and cinema".

