Rome

Woman's body retrieved at Rigopiano, 16th victim (2)

13 missing

Woman's body retrieved at Rigopiano, 16th victim (2)

Rome, January 24 - A woman's body was pulled out of the rubble of the Rigopiano Hotel in Abruzzo Tuesday raising the death toll to 16 and lowering the number of missing to 13. Eleven survived the disaster, including nine who were pulled out of the ruins by search teams. The first funerals, for two of the victims, are taking place on Tuesday. In Farindola, just a few kilometres from the hotel, a funeral was held for hotel headwaiter Alessandro Giancaterino, 42. Farindola's San Nicola Vescovo church was crowded with mourners, among whom were Giancaterino's wife, his nine-year-old son, his brother, Pescara prefect Francesco Provolo, Farindola Mayor Ilario Lacchetta, and Deputy Interior Minister Filippo Bubbico. Also in attendance was hotel concierge Fabio Salzetta, who survived the avalanche but lost his sister, who also worked at the hotel, in the disaster. In nearby Penne a funeral will be held on Tuesday for hotel waiter Gabriele D'Angelo, 31. There were 40 people in the hotel when the avalanche hit: 28 guests, including four children, and 12 employees. All four children were rescued.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

di Armando Scuteri

Condannato Francantonio Genovese

Condannato a 11 anni Francantonio Genovese

di Nuccio Anselmo

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Nuova allerta meteo in Calabria

Nuova allerta meteo in Calabria

Armi e munizioni, 7 arresti a Gioia Tauro

Armi e munizioni, sette arresti a Gioia Tauro

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive