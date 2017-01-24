Dybala in videocall with two Rigopiano boys (2)

Pescara, January 24 - Juventus striker Paulo Dybala on Tuesday made a video call with two boys who survived the Rigopiano Hotel avalanche, nine-year-old Edoardo Di Carlo and seven-year-old Samuel Di Michelangelo. The Argentina forward delighted the boys by inviting them to Turin in the call, set up by a hospital psychologist. Edoardo's parents died in the disaster while Samuel's are missing and feared dead. Dybala has become an idol for Juve fans with a string of great and often decisive goals this season. The death toll from the Hotel Rigopiano disaster climbed to 15 on Tuesday when firefighters recovered the bodies of six more victims. As a result the number of people missing after an avalanche hit the Abruzzo mountain hotel last Wednesday has dropped to 14. Eleven survived the disaster, including nine who were pulled out of the ruins by search teams. Two were outside the hotel when the avalanche hit.