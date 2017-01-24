Ancona

Girl, 17, sentence cut 2yrs to 16 for killing parents (2)

Ancona couple murdered 'because they were agst relationship'

Girl, 17, sentence cut 2yrs to 16 for killing parents (2)

Ancona, January 24 - An Ancona appeals court on Tuesday cut by two years, from 18 to 16, the sentence of a 17-year-old Ancona girl convicted with her ex-boyfriend of murdering her parents on November 7, 2015. Fabio Giacconi and Roberta Pierini were killed because they opposed the relationship between their daughter, who has not been named, and Antonio Tagliata, who carried out the murders on his own. On December 22, Tagliata, 19, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the premeditated murder of his ex-girlfriend's parents. Tagliata shot Giacconi, a non-commissioned Italian Air Force officer, and Pierini dead at their home in the Marche city. He was 18 at the time. The girl was sentenced to 18 years in prison for murder conspiracy in July, when she was 16 years old. Tagliata claimed his ex-girlfriend, who has not been named because of her age, hatched the plan to murder her parents because they were against their relationship. photo: girl, (image pixellated because she is a minor, with Tagliata)

