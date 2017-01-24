Cairo

Still convinced Regeni was a spy says street sellers' head (2)

'Killed by foreign intelligence services to pin blame on Egypt'

Cairo, January 24 - Mohamed Abdallah, the head of the Cairo street hawkers' union, on Tuesday admitted filming a secret video of Giulio Regeni for the police and said he is still convinced the tortured and slain Italian researcher was a "spy". In statements published on the website of Egyptian daily Al Shorouk, Abdallah suggested that Regeni was killed by "foreign parties after he was discovered" to try to pin the blame on Egypt. Abdallah, who last month admitted he had reported Regeni to the police, said "he was a spy and I got him to talk and recorded him in a patriotic spirit". He said "his questions had aroused suspicions in the five previous meetings in which we spoke. He spoke about the revolution, the persecution of the street sellers by the police, the nature of their work and their social conditions. When I saw that, even before I put myself forward, he spoke of money in a competition I would win, and above all that this competition came from a British institution and not an Italian one, then I had doubts...and I alerted the police," Abdallah said, referring to a research grant of 10,000 pounds.

