Environmentalism out of control, Trump tells big auto (2)

New York, January 24 - Environmentalism is out of control, US President Donald Trump told the heads of the three biggest US carmakers, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), General Motors and Ford, including FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne, on Tuesday. "I'm broadly an environmentalist," said Trump, "but the existing rules are not OK, in some cases they're absolutely crazy". Trump said the rules were a brake on the industry's growth and therefore US economic growth as a whole. "The US needs a strong push to build factories in the country", Trump told the CEOs, vowing to cut regulations and taxes.